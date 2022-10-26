Discover what's on in the Murraylands

THE ART OF MAN
Male Determination Exhibit
Saturday, October 1 - Sunday, November 27, Mannum Dock Museum, Arnold Gallery, 10am-3pm, new exhibition showcasing creativity from local and regional male artists, visit https://www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au
TAKE A DIP
Murray Bridge Swimming Season Opening
Saturday, October 29, Murray Bridge Swimming Centre, 9am. Celebrate the start of the season at the pool. Bookings required, for more information visit www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au
LIGHT THE NIGHT
Murray Mallee Auto Club Inc
Saturday, October 29, Nildottie Soldiers Memorial Hall, 6pm. The Murray Mallee Auto Club supports the Leukemia Foundation with the Light the Night lantern walk. For information call 8570 1068.
HITTING THE TRACK
V6 Sprints Zeke Agars Classic
Saturday, October 29, Murray Bridge Speedway, V6 Sprints, Speedcars, Formula 500s, and Wingless Sprints, are just some of the attractions, visit http://www.murraybridgespeedway.com
ALL REVVED UP
Car and Coffee On The River
Sunday, October 30, 8.30am, Arnold Park (by the ferries); for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring.
DAY AT THE SHOW
Callington Show
Sunday, October 30, Callington Recreation Park, 10am-4pm. Family fair fun for one day only. For information visit www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au
GETTING ONLINE
Being Digital - Using your iPad
Wednesday, November 2, Murray Bridge Library, 10am-12pm. A friendly, inclusive learning space that will take you through the ins and outs of Facebook. For more information, call 8539 1175
RACING ENGINES
Murray Bridge Speedway
Saturday, November 5, 23 Kennett Rd, from 5pm. After a rained off event, the Murray Bridge Speedway returns for the Modified Sedans SA Season, tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au.
MARKET DAY
Mannum Riverside Markets
Sunday, November 6, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303
REVVING UP
Cars and Coffee
Sunday, November 6, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available
