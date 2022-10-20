Fatal hit and run crash at Murray Bridge East

A woman has died following a fatal hit and run crash in Murray Bridge East last night.
At around 9:45pm on Thursday, October 20, Murray Bridge Police and emergency services were called to Old Princess Highway following reports that a woman had been hit by a car.
The vehicle involved in the accident failed to stop following the crash.
As a result of the crash, a 40-year-old Murray Bridge woman died at the scene.
Old Princess Highway was closed for several hours overnight while Major Crash Investigators examined the scene but it reopened at 3:20am this morning.
Investigations are currently underway to locate the vehicle involved.
The woman's death is the 58th life lost on SA roads this year, compared to 79 at this time last year.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au.
