Fatal hit and run crash at Murray Bridge East

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated October 20 2022 - 9:37pm, first published 9:30pm
Police urging anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to report it to Crime Stoppers. Picture: File

A woman has died following a fatal hit and run crash in Murray Bridge East last night.

