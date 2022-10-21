Residents of Tailem Bend will now have to travel to Murray Bridge for the closest bank, following the closure of the last bank in town.
Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC) has notified the Finance Sector Union (FSU) that Tailem Bend is one of the 23 other branches being shut down across Australia.
While the branch will not close until February, 17 2023, FSU National Secretary Julia Angrisano said that it is an appalling decimation of a branch network by a bank which is now on the verge of abandoning its social contract with the community.
"We need the Federal Government to step in and stop the banks from deserting regional Australia," Ms Angrisano said.
A spokesperson from Bank SA said that while the branch may be closing their doors, customers will still be able to access cash services locally in Tailem Bend via Bank@Post at Tailem Bend Australia Post.
"Declining customer use of branches means that in some instances, we may take a difficult decision to leave a branch location. In these instances, we continue to support our customers by expanding access via Bank@Post, telephone, mobile and virtual banking," the spokesperson said.
"Our customers in Tailem Bend can continue to access the same cash services locally via Bank@Post at Tailem Bend Australia Post, located just 210m from our current branch.
"We will continue to support our customers in Tailem Bend and will work with the Coorong District Council to offer community educational services as needed," they said.
