Local landowners, contractors and others looking to tackle the weeds in their back garden gathered at Mannum Waterfalls to learn the best way to deal with pesky box thorns or unwanted grasses.
The event, organised by the Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board, provided an opportunity from locals in the Mid Murray area to talk about their wins and losses when it comes to weeding, but also to learn more about native and unwanted weeds.
While he may be a member of the blues band Joe Blake and the Snake in his spare time, Andrew Allanson is the owner of Irongrass Environmental Rehabilitation Services and provided a presentation and demonstration about the best way to tackle unwanted weeds.
"To have a workshop here and to talk to people about managing their land, in the hope that it stops them making perhaps some of the mistakes that I've made or that other people have made, I think that's really important," Andrew said.
"I think that the continued involvement of the [Murraylands and Riverland Landscape] Board, with the landholders, will get some good outcomes that provide us with ecological benefits.
"I think having small landholders come along to a workshop like this is terrific from the point of view that their chunks of land that they own are a little bit more manageable than when a farmer has 5,000 or 8,000 acres," he said.
Around 50 locals interested in supporting the fight for native species and against pest species shared their top tips around land care.
The group shared a collective lunch as they discussed what weed whacker works the best, but also to connect with others who want to share their journey with land care.
Sanderston local, Angus Jones, travelled down for the event to share some of his personal knowledge between the weed warriors.
"It's really remarkable to have the resources available for an event like this, to engage community to get together and like-minded people that care for country and are conservation minded to come and learn, network and share their ideas and work out different methodologies that we can tackle land management practices," Angus said.
"I think you take away a lot from these events, and personally I think just to be able to share ideas and to learn new tips or ideas is integral, otherwise we're alone in this space, so it's really a community approach to caring for these areas.
"It would be good to see more youth at these events because the demographic that attend is ageing, so I think the key to the future is to try and encourage younger generations to get comfortable in the space, because they're going to be the future custodians and the future land carers," he said.
