The Murray Valley Standard

Weedy workshop brings local landowners and contractors to talk all things weeds

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 21 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local landowners, contractors and others looking to tackle the weeds in their back garden gathered at Mannum Waterfalls to learn the best way to deal with pesky box thorns or unwanted grasses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.