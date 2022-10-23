Juniors, pennants and doubles teams play off in Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis

There was a hard fought victory for Postel against the Sportsmen during round three of the Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Pennants competition.
Postel took the win with 48 sets for five games, just knocking back the Sportsmen who settled with 36 sets for three games.
Swanport did not even give Schools the chance, winning with 51 sets for 7 games, against 25 sets for one game.
It was a very close game for Twin Bridge and Mobilong in the doubles competition with Twin Bridge taking 41 sets for four games, Mobilong just slipping under with 29 sets for four games.
Bob Hancock took out the spot of player of the match for the Twin Bridge v Mobilong game.
In the last senior doubles game of the day, River Aces took the win against Swanport, with 40 sets for five games, Swanport settling at 32 sets for three games.
Player of the match was Roger King.
Three games were played off In the junior competition between Murraylands and Avoca, Coorong and Swanport, and Sportsmen and Schools.
In the closest game of the day Avoca just could not keep up with Murraylands who won with 69 sets for 8 games, Avoca defeated with 62 sets for seven games.
Winning most valuable player in a tough match was Helayna White for the Murraylands and Hayden Law for Avoca.
For the junior's second game, Coorong took on Swanport, who lost 55 sets to five games, just losing grasp of Coorong's win with 70 sets for nine games.
Coorong's MVP was Toby Bestead, Swanport's was Edward Rigney.
In the last game of the day, Sportsmen took on Schools, winning 63 sets to 10 games against Schools' 50 sets for five games.
Final MVPs of the day were Harry Rigney for the Sportsmen and Kayden Meers for Schools.
