The Murray Valley Standard

Chiropractic services extended

Phoebe Christofi
By Phoebe Christofi
October 26 2022 - 10:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chiropractors Andy Kim and Wendy Denmeade of the Murray Valley Chiropractic Centre. For more information, give them a call on 8532 3366 or go to mvchiro.com.au. Picture supplied.

The Murray Valley Chiropractic Centre has been an asset to their community for more than 40 years, and they have services to meet the many needs of their clients.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoebe Christofi

Phoebe Christofi

Journalist

Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.