Chiropractic services extended

The Murray Valley Chiropractic Centre has been an asset to their community for more than 40 years, and they have services to meet the many needs of their clients.
"Over the last 40 years in the practice, I am pleased to say that we now have the most diverse range of chiropractic services being provided at the Murray Valley Chiropractic Centre here in Murray Bridge," local chiropractor Brenton Klemm said.
"People aware of chiropractic services will understand that treatment provided varies depending on the training and experience of the chiropractor.
"Whilst each chiropractor is trained in a variety of styles and use of equipment, clients will often prefer or feel more comfortable with certain methods for their condition," he said.
The Murray Valley Chiropractic Centre is in the fortunate position to be able to offer a number of options to clients who are wanting to try a range of techniques, whether they are wanting to find a similar treatment which was successful in the past, or to try something different.
The chiropractors now available at the centre also have a range of interests including the more traditional hands on treatment as well as instrument assisted options, which are a gentle way of providing care.
"Providing chiropractic care with a group of chiropractors with a range of interests and techniques is both rewarding and professionally stimulating," chiropractor Wendy Denmeade said.
Chiropractor Andy Kim combines his training as a mythotherapist with his chiropractic treatment using techniques such as dry needling. Both Andy and Wendy have been providing care at the Murray Valley Chiropractic Centre, and working with the team of practitioners.
Some of the methods that the chiropractors implement as well as dry needling include cold laser, alternative chiropractic techniques such as Thompson, Sacro- occipital, Cox Flexion-Distraction and Applied Kinesiology.
"It has also been pleasing to have a physiotherapist, a remedial massage therapist and most recently a podiatrist join us," Brenton said.
"Having been part of the community for so long we are able to access other professional services in the area which we do refer for if needed. We also enjoy referring patients for x-ray services provided by SA Medical Imaging at Murray Bridge, with modern equipment and professional reporting.
"I invite you to call us anytime either for an appointment or to talk with us to help in any way that we can."
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
