Big day out for players and fans of Murray Towns Cricket

Murray Towns Cricket A and B grades played off in round two of their competition on Saturday, October 22, while the C grade played their first round of the season.
Starting off round two of the A grade competition was Mypolonga and the Karoonda Magpies, with Mypolonga winning by 124 runs - the winning score was 213 to 89.
Losing J Marston, S Elliot and M Walton to early outs with a duck did not slow Mypolonga down as B Wrigley, S Mills and A Zrim all ran around the 50 mark.
A Zrim was on a roll with his high runs and wickets, bowling out three of Karoonda's players.
S Mills, S Elliott and R Walton all bowled out three of Karoonda who tried their best to hold their own on the field.
Karoonda's S Paech fought hard to keep the Magpies in the game with 51 runs but with the second highest runners - J Rogers and A Penhall - only scoring nine, it was just not enough to take home the win.
A Penhall played well on the bowling front, giving three of Mypolonga the wicket, while C Cox was able to knock out two.
For the day's second game, Wanderers and Monarto faced off, Wanderers winning by 151 runs and a final score of 265 runs to 114 runs.
Winning Wanderers scored high with S Robinson running 41 and T Miller, a high 48 runs.
S Robinson's high runs were matched by his high wickets as he knocked out five of Monarto Cricket Club.
R Morris also took out a few with three wickets, while J Williams and J Kowalick both took one each.
Monarto's J Mildwaters played well for the team, scoring 36 runs, with B Smith taking the team's second highest scoring spot for 23 runs.
It was a bit slow on the wicket front for Monarto with T Frahn, R Franke, J Mildwaters and M Parker all hitting one wicket each and B Smith and T Baldwin hitting two.
The final A grade game had Mannum go up against Tailem Bend, Mannum taking a 97 lead and winning 210 runs to 113.
Mannum's Z Muirhead went out on the pitch ready to win, taking home a century and five with the help of 13 fours and 2 sixes.
Not so close behind, Mannum's second runner, N Lindner, scored 29 runs overall while Mannum unfortunately lost three to a Golden duck.
J Boylan was on a roll in the bowling side of things, knocking five of Tailem Bend's off the wickets, C Warhurst taking three.
Two of Tailem Bend were taken out with a duck, but it was J McInally who scored the most for the team with 40 runs thanks to eight fours.
When it came down to bowling, A Khatri, J Cheyne and A Lloyd all took two away from Mannum, while H McInally and D Perks took one each.
In the B grade, it was a close game between Tailem Bend and Monarto with only three runs between them, the final score of 161 runs to Tailem Bend to Monarto's 158 runs.
Tailem Bend's R Tiller scored the most for the team with 46 runs, and J Gerlach made the team's second spot with 37 runs.
J Sandhu bowled out four of Monarto's and J van Piere took out two, just taking away Monarto's chance of winning.
C Brehaut from Monarto ran the most for the team with 41 runs, and it was S Hein, T Carter and J Kowald that did their part bowling, each bowling out two of Tailem Bend.
Wanderers took a hard loss against Meningie only managing to score 38 runs against Meningie's 108 runs.
The quick game had five of the Wanderers taken out before batting, each down for a golden duck.
On the other side of the game, A Rawlins bowled out three, W Slee, A Wilson and A Brown bowling two of Meningie, P Elphick taking one.
The third B grade game has Mypolonga against Mannum in yet another close game, with Mypolonga winning by six wickets, and the final runs being 91 to 90.
Mypolonga's D Elliot ran 45 for the team, scoring the highest, while on the other end of the scale, B Stewart missed out on the bat, knocked out to a golden duck.
In the final B grade game of the day, Ramblers went up against Imperials, losing by 39 runs, an overall score of 191 runs to 152 runs.
Ramblers' B Buwalda batted hard for the club, scoring 51 runs, and bowling one out but it was just not enough to keep Imperials out of the game.
Imperials only had the chance to play five of their players since L Spurling scored 72 runs and T Owen scored 61, setting up the other players for a relatively simple stint.
D Baxter, J Edwards and H Hameister all bowled out two of the Ramblers.
Moving into the C grades, Ramblers took the loss against Imperials by 7 wickets, the final runs settling at 91 runs to 87.
N Gates and K Bennett both scored around the 20's for Imperials while J Griffiths was the team's bowler of the day, hitting three wickets.
T Silcock was out in one for the Ramblers, M Doosjen-Stirling scoring the team's most runs with 42.
Monarto's high wicket count led them to a two wicket win against Tailem Bend, finishing 219 runs to 161.
While Tailem Bend's N Attrill and J Lakie scored around 50, they could not keep up with the Monarto bowling.
I Bates had the highest runs for Monarto with 58, but it was the team's joint bowling efforts that gave them the win.
Mypolonga and Grass Parrots faced off for the final C grade game, with Mypolonga winning by 70 runs, the final score of 142 runs to 72.
Mypolonga's B Gale scored 43 runs for his team but the three wickets from B Hein and B Lambe set Mypolonga up for an easy win.
Five golden ducks made it hard for the Grass Parrots but they still put in the effort, A Parsons scoring 37 runs and D Robinson and B Sparks knocking two wickets.
