Murray Bridge's Piano Sanctuary in Carey's Park has been fully supported by the Rural City of Murray Bridge to remain and expand on the concept, first proposed in 2017.
The first publicly accessible Piano Sanctuary in South Australia showcases pianos left to degrade in the natural environment as a form of artistic expression, and with the addition of six new pianos, the improved installation is on track to be completed by the end of 2022.
Over the past four years, project curator, composer, and sound artist Jesse Budel worked with Council and the Community Advisory Group to trial two pianos at the reserve.
The Rural City of Murray Bridge council recently secured $5,000 of grant funding through the Country Arts SA quick response grant fund to implement the project.
"Pianos are a significant part of Australia's cultural heritage, being a social and entertainment fixture of nearly every colonial household," Jesse said.
"Over the past century, many of these instruments have exchanged hands and travelled vast distances, resulting in rich and detailed stories and experiences for each piano.
"Although seen as cultural icons, it is often the case that once pianos move beyond the traditional understandings of playability and functionality - becoming aged and derelict -, they are neglected and ignored," he said.
The Piano Sanctuary is located adjacent to Mannum Road between Bigmore and Guerin Roads and provides a prime opportunity for the public to play the pianos, pluck the strings, plan a photo shoot and admire the instruments as they age.
The first event planned at the Piano Sanctuary will be a twilight concert on Saturday, March 4 2023, during the Adelaide Fringe, featuring performances by Jesse Budel and the internationally recognised award-winning pianist Gabriella Smart.
"We know there is community interest in the project as we have received several offers to donate instruments since the trial of two pianos in the space commenced in 2018," said Public Art Officer Tegan Hale.
"We are grateful for the community support that has been offered to date."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.