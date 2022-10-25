The annual Murray Bridge Sixth Street Makers Market returns for another year in the heart of the Murray Bridge arts precinct on Sixth Street.
From 10am until 3pm on Sunday, November 6, the popular, family-friendly event will showcase over 30 stalls with a wide range of local and South Australian handmade and bespoke treats.
Murray Bridge Regional Gallery Director Fulvia Mantelli said the event supports local and South Australian artisans and creative small businesses.
"Market goers can enjoy the experience of meeting and buying directly from South Australian makers offering jewellery, paintings, sculptures, ceramics, henna tattoos, flavoured honey, beeswax skincare, bath products, plants, books, homewares, ottomans, garments, gift cards, candles and more," Ms Mantelli said.
"If you're after an entertaining day out, a unique shopping spree, or a one-stop-spot for Festive Season gifts, we've got you covered."
A range of food vans will be on offer to satisfy all appetites throughout the day - including Sozas Sri Lankan Street Food, Evi's Grecian Delights, Naturas Ice Cream, Decaf Coffee and a Lions Club BBQ.
Everyone is welcome to join in on the free drumming workshop by Mary Tress, and enjoy the live music with a line-up of local talent, including Murray Bridge Children's Choir, Katie Aspel, Connor Ferguson and Jordan Bender, and Barney Rebel.
Kids will have the opportunity to participate in giant games and craft activities with free face painting on offer.
