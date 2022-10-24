After eight years of service, Brenton Lewis, the Mayor of the Rural City of Murray Bridge has officially attended his final council meeting.
During the Monday, October 24 council meeting fellow elected member, Councillor Karen Eckermann, raised a motion without notice to bid farewell and formally thank outgoing Mayor Lewis for his significant contribution to the community over his years of service.
"We thank Brenton Lewis for your dedication, consistency, hard work, professionalism, and the serious transformation - and I know it's a big word but I think it's a true one - of council and council activities in too many ways for me to list here tonight," Cr Eckermann said.
As they shared a joke and a laugh between elected members, the council ultimately voted for the motion to be carried unanimously.
Mayor Lewis said that through the tone in the room, everyone knew that it would indeed be the last meeting of the group and that he found it hard to be anything but admirable of his colleagues.
"This job has been easy compared to a lot of Mayor's jobs in a lot of councils ... we're here to make sound judgements and decisions on behalf of our community so that we can then have our staff deliver those decisions that we make in the same way, it is a very, very important job," Mayor Lewis said.
"I have just got to compliment you, you have worked as a homogeneous group, I made one request eight years ago, respect each other, respect our staff, things won't always be right but there will be a way to handle them, stick to that, stick to how we handle our problems, handle them inhouse, handle them with respect.
"My thanks is to you, thank you so much."
