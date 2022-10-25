Ready for round three of Lower Murray Pennant Bowls

It's been a topsy-turvy start to the bowling season with a couple of clubs making slow starts while others remain undefeated, making this upcoming third round very important, as three straight opening season losses might take a bit of non-confidence building.
Karoonda V Mannum
Mannum has got away to two very impressive wins, whereas Karoonda has missed out on both outings.
Not by a lot however as two rinks did get up, now the teams of skippers Josh Porker, Ian Symonds and Rowan Zadow will be prepared to cause a massive upset.
It won't be easy but the side did finish fourth at the end of the minor round and that gives them a chance at home, and anywhere else for that matter.
The Mannum rinks got the wobbles a bit at one stage last season but still did enough to finish second on the minor round list.
That's not a bad season of bowls, although skippers Graham Wakefield, Lynton Jones and Terry McDonnell with their teammates, would say mission far from accomplished.
The three skippers with Jonesy the ringmaster have been counting the days, now they are here and their run for the time being has ended. Karoonda to win by seven shots.
Jervois V Murray Bridge
These two share a win and a loss so far, The Bridge teams are the reigning champions and appeared as if they would go on with it, until they went down badly last start.
They look much the same personnel that took the club all the way last season.
Perhaps after an opening round easy one, the team's skippers Ben Traeger, Darren McIntosh and Bruce Attrill gave the players a day off.
They just struck a better side on the day.
Jervois recovered from a loss and now faces a lamenting opposition that will be very hard to overcome.
"The Bluds" will be at home and that is where they play their best bowls and men in charge Rodger Zarantonello and Tim and Shawn Hicks will be keen to get started.
All up though their teams will need to get an early start as they are looking at The Bridge 1- 10 better on the scoreboard at the finish.
Tailem Bend V RSL
RSL finished third at the end of the minor round and went on to play in two finals before bowing out, it could be rightly termed a very good season.
The teams at this stage have undergone a few changes, even so they have chalked up two first up wins and go to Tailem Bend just a bit different.
In charge of the teams will be David Thiele, Max Wilkin and Jason Sipos, and things are going very well with a couple of changes.
Tailem finished at the foot of the table in a very forgettable season, and have already had two losses, that's not a good start, and points need to come soon.
It must be said the margins weren't great so Travis Schenke, Duane Edwards and Sam Shepherd have the experience and skill in the skipper's role to lift their teams to a seven shot winning margin.
