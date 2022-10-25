The Murray Valley Standard

Ready for round three of Lower Murray Pennant Bowls

October 25 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a topsy-turvy start to the bowling season with a couple of clubs making slow starts while others remain undefeated, making this upcoming third round very important, as three straight opening season losses might take a bit of non-confidence building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.