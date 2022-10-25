Mayoral Column, October 25, 2022
It is with some sadness that I write this, my last, Mayoral column, following my last Council meeting last night.
I have greatly enjoyed my 8 years in the role and am incredibly proud to have worked with such a terrific group of Councillors to make such a difference in our community.
I am pleased to note that, as reported to last night's Council meeting, we leave the Council in a sound financial position.
Although funding is much tighter now than it was in previous years, we continue to deliver significant projects within the community.
This was highlighted in our Annual Report for 2021/22 which was also received last night.
The 12 months saw substantial progress on work at Sturt Reserve as well as planning and commencement of works in our outer townships.
Council also noted the approval of over $153k in funding to groups within the community, most notably to support an application by the Mypolonga Football Club for a Sport and Recreation Facility Grant in the amount of $20,000.
Other smaller grants totalling $133,470 were also distributed from the various Grant schemes run by Council, benefitting 27 groups and associations.
In closing, I would like to wish my fellow Elected Members, the Chief Executive Officer, Council Staff and the next council well in their roles and will look forward to watching the continued growth and development of our region.
