Over the past decade and a half, one Murray Bridge family decided to take it upon themselves to start a safe, spooky movement for kids on Halloween.
For the past 14 years, the Firth family in Murray Bridge have worked hard to grow the Halloween celebrations in the community, constructing a haunted house for guests and showcasing some of their scary decorations.
Laura Firth - the recognised queen of Halloween in Murray Bridge - said her and her family just love giving back to the community and it is all about seeing everybody's enjoyment as they come running out of a haunted house or see the scariest decoration on the street.
"I thought I would get the site up and going, the Halloween trick-or-treat site, because a lot of people were saying that they would go to some places trick-or-treating and they'd get rudely pushed away, that's not really great, you want to feel safe when you're doing it," Laura said.
"So I created the group site for people to register their houses, that way people don't feel like they're banging on any random's door anymore, we look at the site on the day, we have a whole list of houses registered and they've been growing every year.
"There's a lot of people here and it's becoming more popular, even our group, our group has grown to 1,200 members, and when we first started it was only 100 ... it's good for the community I think, something fun, keeping the kids safe, something to do as a family," she said.
There are currently 23 houses registered through the group with more last minute registrations expected by Monday.
This year, a costume competition will be held at Bridge Trophies with prizes donated by the business, but there will also be the chance to win the spookiest house in town.
Where to go trick-or-treating:
"This will be our first time trick-or-treating because for the last 14 years we've been doing the haunted house ... we would like to see everybody else's houses this year," Laura said.
