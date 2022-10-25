The current high flows and levels in the River Murray have had, and will continue to have, many positive and negative impacts on an environmental and social scale.
Many of the social implications of the higher river look directly to inundation and removing access to roads, properties and facilities, while the impact on the region's tourism has not been primarily recognised.
Tourism Development Manager for the Murray River, Lakes and Coorong Tourism Alliance, Bill Nehmy, said currently, we do not know how far the impacts will go and that people are still being encouraged to explore the opportunities that come with a high river.
"The high river does actually give a different look, it's great for the flow and the sustainability, it's great for the health of the river, it's great for bird life, and really the thing I say to everyone is, low river, normal river, high river, there's still the importance of safety and common sense," Mr Nehmy said.
"What we of course don't want to see happening is just a general perception of, people have heard there's a high river so we can't do anything, or there's a high river so we won't go, because at the moment, there's been minor impacts so far and there have been some shacks that have been isolated ... so there is possibly some infrastructure that won't be able to be accessed, but at this stage, it's minor, and second, we really don't know until more water comes down.
"My message is that if you're booking a houseboat or you're booking a tour or booking a shack, the tourism operators that you're dealing with will obviously monitor it as well, and it's just a matter of keeping in touch, because of course if all of a sudden it gets higher than expected and there's more things that cant be accessed, those people who have bookings will be communicated with, it really is impossible to tell the exact effect," he said.
David Hartley, with his wife Wendy, is the owner of River Shack Rentals, a holiday house company that provides riverside accommodation between the the South Australian border and the Murray Mouth.
"We're watching the river, watching the flows most days, and of course we're just letting people know to be more careful," Mr Hartley said.
"It will affect us obviously, but not as bad as it could be, certainly not when you're looking at the floods and further up river, they do get hit pretty hard, whereas, most of the properties here are built up to the 1956 flood level, which is 350,000 megalitres a day.
"At the moment, we're keeping in touch with everybody going into the Morgan properties, but at this stage, in this area, it's just a watch and act, just keeping an eye on the flows, but at this stage we don't think there will be too many problems but of this rain keeps on going it could be, but the Mid Murray Council are very fantastic with their information, keeping us informed on what could be happening," he said.
While water from upstream floods is slowly making its way downstream, both Bill Nehmy and David Hartley are positive about the benefits of the higher river, both environmentally and in relation to tourism in the region.
"We're promoting the region strongly, and linking it to our new website, so very much we're aware that we have to keep on marketing to get the message out there regardless, and we're hoping our current campaign wills still encourage people to explore the opportunities we have in the region," Mr Nehmy said.
