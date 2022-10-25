The Murraylands Christmas Appeal returns in 2022 to help those in need over the festive season.
This year, the Rural City of Murray Bridge is supporting the efforts of ac.care, St.Vincent de Paul Society, and the Salvation Army seeking donations of food and toys for local families this Christmas.
Rural City of Murray Bridge Chief Executive Officer Michael Sedgman said the pressures of Christmas can be stressful for people in need and the community's generosity and support will go a long way.
"The 2021 appeal was able to reach 304 vulnerable families and provide toys for almost 210 children. Our community organisations could not reach the number of people they do without the valued assistance they receive from community members," Mr Sedman said.
Support for the Murraylands Christmas Appeal can be made through monetary donations directly to the charity of choice, donating in-date non-perishable food items or donating unwrapped toys - suitable for children under the age of 14.
This year, ac.care, the Salvation Army and the St.Vincent de Paul Society will be handing out Food Bank vouchers instead of food hampers with all food donations given to Food Bank for distribution.
"ac.care, The Salvation Army and Vinnies Murray Bridge would like to extend their appreciation in advance for all the donations received for the 2022 Murraylands Christmas Appeal," Mr Sedgman said.
Donated goods can be handed in at the offices of each of the involved charities on or before Wednesday 15 December 2022. Donation forms can be found here.
