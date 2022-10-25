The Murray Valley Standard

Rural City of Murray Bridge council supporting Murraylands Christmas Appeal

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 25 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RCMB CEO, Michael Sedgman and Ranae Phillips and Janet Emmins from the Salvation Army. Picture: Supplied

The Murraylands Christmas Appeal returns in 2022 to help those in need over the festive season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.