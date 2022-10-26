In a new bid to make information on the current height and flows of the River Murray more accessible, the Department for Environment and Water (DEW) have announced a new dedicated webpage on their website.
As the latest modelling shows flows reaching 120 gigalitres per day (GL/per day) - the highest since 1975, when flows reached 160GL/per day - the DEW hope to provide easily accessible, up to date information on the River Murray.
The new page will provide flood awareness, infrastructure and projected flow maps, allow residents to look at potential inundation and check if their property may be affected.
It will also include frequently asked questions that aim to address any concerns or questions that the community might have
Minister for Climate, Environment and Water, Susan Close said the DEW has developed a range of mapping tools to support flood planning and response ahead of the peak flows which are all available on the new web page.
"We are talking about flow levels not seen in SA for close to 50 years, so it's important for the community to have all the information and tools readily available to help them prepare," Ms Close said.
"The department will continue to update the page as new information comes to hand so I encourage the community to visit the site regularly to stay informed."
Working in parallel to the DEW is the South Australian State Emergency Service (SASES) who are working closely with state and local governments and authorities to ensure updated information is released as soon as possible and support is provided when necessary.
Part of the support provided by the SASES is the distribution of sandbags to those likely to be impacted by inundation or the high river.
Currently the SASES are distributing sandbags at four Riverland locations and Murray Bridge, however residents in Murray Bridge need not worry as the distribution is only to resupply the stocks that were transported to the Riverland to assist those in need and not because of any local inundation.
If residents in the Rural City of Murray Bridge (RCMB) are concerned about the river levels, they have been encouraged to contact the council or the SASES who will provide them with the most recent information available.
RCMB Mayor, Brenton Lewis said the RCMB CEO, Michael Sedgman, is currently on the Zone Emergency Management Committee and will meet with the CEO of DEW at a state briefing on Thursday, October 27, where he will represent the RCMB as a council of consequence.
"I think that Michael will be in the best possible position to make daily commentary on risk to our community through a high river or a high river flow," Mayor Lewis said.
"He will not only be getting updated and briefed regularly, he's one phone call away from recognised people who can give a valued opinion, knowing that it's bonafide, so the voice for contact on River Murray matters for the foreseeable future, until at least a new council is elected, will be the Chief Executive.
"We're in for high rivers, there's no doubt about that, and the fact that the land is soaked in the catchment, anything that rains runs off almost immediately, we are in for a precarious time, to what level, I don't know, but that's what your Chief Executive will be armed with," he said.
If you are concerned about the high river level and flows, you can visit the new DEW website here, where it will provide you with the latest information and related sources.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.