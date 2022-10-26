On Friday, October 21, members of the Murray Bridge community were invited to the Town Hall to participate in the Mental Health and Wellbeing Expo.
The event, organised by Genuine Support Services Australia, provided the community with an opportunity to explore and learn more about the support services available in Murray Bridge.
Genuine Support Services Australia (GSSA) Managing Director, Gabby Mackenzie said living in a regional community makes holding events like the expo even more important, especially to have the opportunity in a small community to support each other.
"We can come together and support each other in times that aren't so easy, and it's not just because of COVID, there's plenty of reasons, we all have our own struggles and people feel like they can't be real about it and be honest about it, it's not that everyone's experiences are the same, they might be different so we can just all be real and share," Ms Mackenzie said.
"Sometimes it is really hard and sometimes it just sucks, and you wonder, you wake up not looking forward to the next day but how can we as a community support each other to look forward to the next day and the next day, and it could just be that because of these events that you bump into someone that you met and it's just made their day, there's a lot of different ways why community events are important."
Some of the guest service providers include Sureway, SAPOL, GSSA, Share the Dignity, Silent Ripples, ac.care, Food Bank, Murray Mallee General Practice Network, Centacare and Sky Light.
Ms Mackenzie said that mental health is such a strange term, and that we all have mental health whether it be healthy or not but it's something that GSSA are really passionate about making a difference towards, not alone but as a collective.
"The minute thing that makes a difference in someone's life, just by doing whatever, doing these things and getting involved, being known as people that you can come to and have those real conversations with," Ms Mackenzie said.
