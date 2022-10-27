The Murray Valley Standard

Annual Zeke Agars Classic hitting the Murray Bridge Speedway

October 27 2022 - 1:00am
Renee Pfeiler was the last feature event winner in the V6 Sprints at Murray Bridge Speedway. Picture: Stephen Pickering

Attention turns to the V6 Sprints this weekend at Murray Machining and Sheds, Murray Bridge Speedway with the running of the annual Zeke Agars Classic.

