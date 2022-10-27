Attention turns to the V6 Sprints this weekend at Murray Machining and Sheds, Murray Bridge Speedway with the running of the annual Zeke Agars Classic.
The event is held in honour of South Australian Speedway legend Zeke Agars - the first ever winner of the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
The compact field for this year's event includes reigning champion Nick Hall, along with last start feature winner Renee Pfeiler.
While John Pfeiler, Chris Quinton, Jordan Grillet and Kym Simon are just a few others who will battle it out amongst the 10-car field.
Also on the racing program in the Ausloans Finance Strathalbyn Track Championship Round 3 are Formula 500s, Wingless Sprints and Junior Sedans.
Speedcars and AMCAs will be back to try and have their first run at the venue this season, after last fortnight's meeting was cancelled due to wet weather conditions.
While demonstration runs from Classic Saloons complete the racing program.
Gates open at 4pm, with racing from 5pm. Tickets can be booked online via
www.speedwaytickets.com.au, while the live-stream will be shown on www.clayperview.com.
NOMINATIONS 29/10/22:
V6 Sprints:
S7 John Pfeiler Jnr
S8 Nick Hall
S9 Renee Pfeiler
S17 Kym Simon
S35 Chris Quinton
S36 Brenton Phillips
S61 Nathan Johns
S81 Archie Fabian
S84 Jordan Grillet
S184 Anthony Grillet
Wingless Sprints:
S1 Tyson Martin
S3 Keke Falland
S6 Tyson Newton
S10 William Caruso
S14 Matthew Tyler
S15 Hayden Vickers
S18 Jenna Kervers
S19 Dale Gesell
S22 Jamie Crafter
S23 Jack McCarthy
S24 Ross Miller
S26 Rylan Furler
S27 Mitchell Rigney
S29 Corey Brougham
S33 Brad Evans
S36 Ryan Alexander
S38 James Rodda
VX41 Aaron Kennett
S47 Anthony Tapley
S49 Darryl Knuckey
S50 Jordon Bolitho
S53 Nicole Southby
S54 Alan Saint
S57 Kirra-Lee Pitcher
S58 Nate Trewin
S66 Sam Martin
S75 Troy Frisby
S77 Mick Barker
S82 Caleb Evans
S84 Jesse Alexander
S91 Michael Fox
S92 Thomas Walkom
S99 Michael Busby
Formula 500s:
S8 Michael Wise
S21 Richard Schmidt
S31 Harrison Pfitzner
S54 Ryan Harry
V55 Liam Russell
S64 Patrick Merrett
S72 Corey Jones
S73 Brendan Zadow
AMCAS:
S2 Michael Qualmann
V7 Frank Thierry
V24 Darren McCarthy
S36 Jake Armstrong
S42 John Stumann
V69 Shannon Hilder
S88 David Moore
Speedcars:
V3 Dillon Ghent
S4 Norm Moore
S6 Jack McCarthy
S14 Brendan Zadow
NT9 Garth Thompson
V39 Nick Parker
S57 Robert Heard
N89 Braydan Willmington
Junior Sedans:
S2 Ky McEwin
S4 Beau Allman
S5 Riley Greig
S6 Emma Brown
S9 Lachlan Brown
S12 Max Richter
MDA12 Ryan Burns
S13 Summer Gesell
MDA13 Lachlan Smith
MDA14 Cameron Smith
S25 Evan McAllister
S26 Bree McAllister
S46 Lucas Warnett
S53 Lincoln King
S56 Ollie Bartlett
S88 Ainsley Gilding
S88 Ryan Gilding
S89 Lindal Gilding
S91 Henry Brumfield
