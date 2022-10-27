The Rural City of Murray Bridge will focus on raising awareness, highlighting accessibility, inclusivity and enjoying activities together in celebration of International Day of People with a DisAbility.
On Friday, December 2, the community is encouraged to participate in a free event at Sturt Reserve where a free BBQ lunch will be on offer and a range of inclusive activities.
Anyone that comes along will go in the running to win a $250 gift card on the day but, to be eligible, attendees must be present at the time of the draw at 12.30pm.
Team Leader for Community Development, Faith Box said all members of the community are encouraged to join the celebrations - regardless of ability.
"There is an opportunity to try a range of inclusive physical activities, from face painting to petting zoos and some good riverside fun with our good friends from Sailability," Ms Box said.
"This is an inclusive event and everyone is invited to attend, including people with or without a disability, disability service providers and all schools.
"Our goal is to promote a positive and inclusive image of people with a disability to become more inclusive as a community," she said.
