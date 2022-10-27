The Murray Valley Standard

Council supporting inclusivity and accessibility for people living with disabilities

By Sam Lowe
October 27 2022 - 3:00am
Sailability will attend to join in on some riverside fun. Picture: Supplied

The Rural City of Murray Bridge will focus on raising awareness, highlighting accessibility, inclusivity and enjoying activities together in celebration of International Day of People with a DisAbility.

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

