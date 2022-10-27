The Murray Valley Standard

Member for Hammond encourages river residents to get vaccinated

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 27 2022 - 4:30am
Member for Hammond, Adrien Pederick, encourages river residents to get vaccinated for JEV. Picture: File

Following the release of a free Japanese encephalitis virus vaccine in the Murraylands region, the Member for Hammond has encouraged those who are eligible to get the jab.

