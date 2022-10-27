Following the release of a free Japanese encephalitis virus vaccine in the Murraylands region, the Member for Hammond has encouraged those who are eligible to get the jab.
Member for Hammond, Adrian Pederick MP, said he commends SA Health for offering the protection to South Australians who are most at risk of catching the virus.
"I encourage those of you who are eligible to consider getting this vaccine, particularly those who live and work in and around areas that are at increased risk like piggeries," Mr Pederick said.
"No vaccine is 100 per cent effective, so it is important we continue to 'Fight the Bite' by wearing long, loose fitting clothes, using insect repellent, and eliminating unnecessary water sources for mosquitoes to breed in."
The rare but serious disease exists in a transmission cycle between mosquitoes, pigs and/or water birds, and is not transmissible between humans, only through an infected mosquito.
While many who have the virus will not have symptoms, serious cases may experience tiredness, fever and headache, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea, confusion, seizures, weakness or abnormal movements.
People aged 2 months and older who have a primary residence or are employed in Murray Bridge, Mannum and surrounding districts in the post codes of 5238, 5253, 5254 and 5259, and spend at least 4 hours outdoors most days can receive the free vaccine.
The vaccine will be available - with proof of primary residence, or a letter from an employer - at Mannum Medical Centre, Mannum Lutheran Church Hall, Bridge Clinic, Bridgeview Family Practice, and Murray Bridge Vaccination Clinic.
