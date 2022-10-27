The Murray Valley Standard

Pamela Altmann's Ruff Day a prize winning piece

October 27 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mrs Pamela Altmann with award winning works. Picture: Supplied

Recently, Resthaven Murray Bridge residents had the opportunity to display their artworks at the Murray Bridge Show-and this year, we came back with a winner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.