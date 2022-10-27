Recently, Resthaven Murray Bridge residents had the opportunity to display their artworks at the Murray Bridge Show-and this year, we came back with a winner.
Lifestyle Coordinator, Soraya Fitzgerald, said we have an enthusiastic Art Group on-site, and participants are always working on a new project.
"We encouraged them to submit some of their best, original works to the judging panel of the Seniors Artists competition," Ms Fitzgerald said.
"Many residents entered their work, and received a fantastic response from those who came to check out the competition."
One resident in particular caught the attention of the judges.
"Mrs Pamela Altmann, who has been practising her painting skills, entered the Seniors Artists Painting category, with her water-coloured piece, titled, 'A Ruff Day'," Ms Fitzgerald said.
"The judges loved her rendition of a dog, winning her a first-place ribbon, and Champion of the category.
"She was so happy to receive her prize, and we proudly took her photo back at Resthaven Murray Bridge once we returned, next to her winning piece, of course.
"Fellow residents on-site congratulated Mrs Altmann for her win, and it's safe to say that the Art Group feel much more motivated to enter again next year," she said.
Congratulations, Mrs Altmann!
