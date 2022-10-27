The Murray Valley Standard

River Murray flow predictions increase to 135 gigalitres per day

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 27 2022 - 6:30am
River flows forecasted to increase to 135GL/per day instead of the earlier predicted 120GL/per day. Picture: File

In a bid to improve mitigation measures, the State Government is committing $3 million to affected Riverland councils to stabilise the levee systems surrounding a number of towns and communities.

Local News

