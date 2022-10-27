In a bid to improve mitigation measures, the State Government is committing $3 million to affected Riverland councils to stabilise the levee systems surrounding a number of towns and communities.
This funding comes following a recent updated forecast showing flows in the River Murray to increase from the predicted 120 gigalitres per day (GL/per day) by early December, to 135GL/per day.
Minister for Emergency Services, Joe Szakacs said the work on repairing levees has already commenced.
"State agencies are working closely with local government to ensure there is minimal risk and disruption to communities, businesses, visitors and the agricultural sector in this important South Australian region," Mr Szakacs said.
The government has officially activated the State Emergency Centre to respond to the forecasted flooding.
South Australian State Emergency Services Chief Officer, Chris Beattie said the forward planning is continuing and there are a number of community meetings being held next week, followed by self-help community sandbagging events on weekends where sand and bags will be available.
"SASES has been working with DEW and local governments to access the levees to determine the essential remedial works that can be undertaken in preparation for the flooding event," Mr Beattie said.
"Riverland community members preparing their properties can access sandbags at a number of locations, to find out where and when visit our website at ses.sa.gov.au.
"People can also contact the SASES Infoline on 1800 362 361 between 9am and 5pm [weekdays] if they are seeking further information," he said.
Local government officials will also be briefed on the blackwater event that has been starting to affect the river upstream.
Blackwater is a natural phenomenon that can occur following heavy rainfall when organic material is washed into waterways, resulting in low dissolved oxygen levels which can have a devastating impact on fish and other animals.
