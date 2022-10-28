The South Australian State Emergency Services (SASES) have issued new flood advice between Lock 1 and Wellington as river levels continue to increase.
Currently, the flow into the River Murray at the South Australian border is at 85 gigalitres per day (GL/per day) and is expected to reach 100GL/per day by early November.
Flows across the South Australian border have not reached this level since 2016.
As the high flows move into the warning area between Lock 1 and Wellington over the next three weeks, the River Murray's classification will be raised to a Minor Flood level.
The high flow in the main channel of the River Murray will make conditions more dangerous for people undertaking activities on or in the water with the force of the current, submerged objects and floating debris all presenting a risk to public safety.
As the levels increase over the coming weeks, the SASES have encouraged river residents to follow their Emergency Plans, prepare families and homes for flooding in the area, move any items of value to a safe place, and ensure drains and gutters are clear.
Impacts in your area:
Stay informed:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.