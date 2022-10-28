In celebration of World Lemur Day, Monarto Safari Park has unveiled their new experience, Land of the Lemurs.
The new experience - suitable for all ages, and soon to be wheelchair accessible - will provide visitors with a chance to explore the three-and-a-half hectare Ring-tailed Lemur habitat, led by an expert guide.
Director of Monarto Safari Park, Peter Clark, said a behind-the-scenes experience with this stripy species has been long-awaited.
"Land of the Lemurs has been years in the making, so it is a very significant milestone and we are extremely excited to launch on World Lemur Day," Mr Clark said.
"Land of the Lemurs is an insight into one of the world's most endangered primates and gives our visitors a chance to learn more about Zoos SA's conservation work and what we are doing to help species like the Ring-tailed Lemur in the wild.
"Not only will it be an amazing way for our visitors to get up-close with a new species at Monarto Safari Park, but it is also the first experience to open in our Wild Africa precinct," he said.
Monarto Safari Park's Land of the Lemurs houses one of Australia's largest Lemur troops, including 11 adult lemurs and four tiny pups, born over the last two months.
Land of the Lemurs will officially open on Monday, November 14.
