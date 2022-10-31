Round three for Lower Murray Pennant Bowls competition

Tailem Bend and Karoonda have both broken through for their opening wins of the bowls season, upsetting previously unbeaten sides Mannum and RSL respectively, while Murray Bridge have bounced back from last week's poor showing to take the points at Jervois.
At Karoonda, Ian and Len Symonds, Malcolm Waechter and Don Loller led the way with a 26 to 12 win over Graham Wakefield, John Howe, Chris Mundie and Adrian Bishop.
Wakefield started well by winning the first four ends, but after winning seven of the first nine the scores were tied at eight shots apiece as Symonds managed to pick up a three and a five while conceding mainly singles.
Unfortunately for Wakefield the trend continued as the day progressed, with only 12 shots scored from his 10 winning ends, while Symonds had two threes, a four and a five from his 11 ends, highlighting the disparity.
Rowan Zadow, Rohan Tomkinson, Peter Jones and Gary Zadow needed a late flurry to hold off Terry McDonnell, Tommy Towns, Kelvin Newman and Trevor Dicker.
McDonnell trailed for most of the day, but edged ahead by a shot with a two on the 17th.
The home side responded immediately with a four, followed by one, one, and another four for a nine shot win.
Lynton Jones, Ron Van Tijn, Chook Fowler and David Evans secured two points for Mannum with a last-gasp win over Josh Porker, Paul Wegner, John Wegner and Bill Cornish.
A two on the 20th end looked enough to secure the win for Porker as he took a three shot lead into the last end, but Jones came up trumps with a four to give him the win by a single shot, 21 to 20.
Tailem Bend was in desperate need of a win and got it, defeating the more fancied RSL on all rinks by an overall margin of 42 shots.
Two rinks were very marginal, Sam Shepherd Skip. David Hoare, Damian Ackland and Trevor Koop drew David Thiele, Skip. Noel Kneebone, Dale Neal and David Newell and scored freely from start to finish.
By the 13th end Tailem had 22 shots on the board compared to RSL's four.
The visitors won the next five ends for seven shots but Tailem scored a further five to make the final score 27-11.
It was much the same on another Tailem's rink where Duane Edwards SK, Rob Hales, Bret Reschke and Stuart Rooke finished strongly opposed to Max Wilkin SK, Michael Walker, Anne-Marie Kuchel and Gillian Newell.
RSL had the scores level pegging on the eighth end, but from that point the locals took over completely winning 10 of the remaining 12 ends scoring 27 shots to two that included a six on the 12 th end that got the ball rolling in the first place. Final Score 33 - eight.
The third rink was more of a thriller played out between Tailem's Travis Schenke SK, Merv Stevens, Kevin McDonald, and Colin Baxter in an encounter with Jason Sipos SK, David Graham, Kerri Bolt and Garry Daniel.
By the 14th end Tailem led by one shot, in the meantime Tailem scored four twos while RSL added four singles to get to that score.
In the run home each team added eight shots.
With the scores level Tailem held a single on the last end to make it 21 -20 and three rinks up for Tailem.
At Jervois, Murray Bridge were too strong, winning on two rinks in a 21 shot win.
Darren McIntosh, Brian Leckie, Gerry Penta and Michael Ferris were convincing 13 shot winners over Tim Hicks, Steve Kroehn, Derek Vanderzon and Matt Wynne.
After a flying start McIntosh snuffed out a comeback with a six on the final end before the break, and with strong support from Leckie maintained control throughout in their 28 to 13 win.
Ben and Ruby Traeger, Charlie DiSanto and Trevor Pevic were solid 11 shot winners over Rodger Zarantonello, Graham Fromm, Bob Solley and debutant Shane Fromm.
By the seventh end they were out to a 11 to two lead, and maintained a similar advantage throughout.
It was only a four on the last end which made the score a little better for the home side in their 13 to 24 loss.
Graeme Herbert, Shawn Hicks, Graham Schenke and Jeremy Scannell kept Jervois in the contest for most of the day, but were almost overrun in the closing stages by Bruce Attrill, Peter Shilton, Tony Gill and Les Trewren.
Herbert had powered to a 13 to nil lead after five ends, and led 24 to seven after 15 ends, but were outscored 16 to two over the final six ends to win by just three.
Scores of six, five and four turned what looked likely to be a real trouncing into a close finish.
In the division three bowls, Tailem won on two rinks at home but The Bridge did enough on the other one to win the match by 14 shots.
Tailem's Steve Gordge SK, Conythe Jones, Dennis Ackland and Colin Brereton played against Maxine Stasonowsky SK, Brian Hood, Sue Smart and Ann Ratsch.
Tailem led throughout the match but not a lot separated the two until Tailem scored a five with just one end to play, a single to finish the match made it 22-11.
Michael Thorne SK, Ian Shepherd, Bevan Jaensch, and Robert Parker made it two rinks up for the home side defeating Rochey Grigg SK, Kurt Weinmann, Ian Zadow and Brian Welch by two shots.
Tailem started the match with a four and a five but The Bridge quickly got started with a three followed with a six that levelled the scores.
Tailem finished much the better in the run home scoring 10 shots to three making it finally 25-23.
The Bridge was in scintillating form on their winning rink, keeping Tailem's Robert Hughes SK, Glenda Shepherd, Joshua Wilson and Gary Beauglehall to a very low score while their opponents John Pohl SK, Rosalie Shilton, Neville Gotch and Jim Hayes set up a winning score very early and never eased up, winning 16 ends to five mounting a final score of 35 shots to eight.
