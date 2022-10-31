The Murray Valley Standard

Round three for Lower Murray Pennant Bowls competition

October 31 2022 - 12:30am
Tailem Bend and Karoonda have both broken through for their opening wins of the bowls season, upsetting previously unbeaten sides Mannum and RSL respectively, while Murray Bridge have bounced back from last week's poor showing to take the points at Jervois.

Local News

