Murray Mallee Police are currently investigating a crash that occurred over the weekend involving four occupants of a rolled vehicle.
Just after 11.30am on Saturday, October 29, Murray Mallee Police and emergency services were called to Bee Hive Road in Geranium with reports of four occupants in a rolled vehicle.
The driver, a 27-year-old woman from Jabuk, along with her three passengers, a 55-year-old woman from New South Wales and two children, a one-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl both from Jabuk, were all injured.
The eight-year-old was taken to the Women's and Children's Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, while the 55-year-old woman was airlifted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital - her condition is not considered to be life-threatening.
The one-year-old boy and the 27-year-old driver were both taken to the Murray Bridge Hospital to be medically assessed.
While investigations into the crash are continuing, Murray Mallee Police are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
