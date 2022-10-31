The Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis results, doubles, pennants and juniors

In the first pennants game for the day, Swanport faced off against Postel, defeating them 7-52 to 1-37.
In the pennants doubles teams, D Schulz and A Ahrens went up against A Morrell and T Jones, with Schulz and Ahrens taking the win 9-8.
A Goodridge and E Slattery from Swanport played off against T Garrett and K Jarvis from Postel, winning 9-2.
Playing in the singles for Swanport in the pennants, A Ahrens played against Postel's A Morrell, with a final score of 3-9.
D Schulz and T Jones played for a score of 6-3, A Goodridge and T Garrett played for 6-3 also, while E Slattery and K Jarvis played one of the final Swanport, Postel games of the day for a score of 6-2.
In a game of reverse doubles, D Schulz and A Goodridge played against A Morrell and T Garret, scoring 6-4, while A Ahrens and E Slattery played T Jones and K Jarvis with a final score of 7-6.
Sportsmen and Schools played off in the pennants competitions in a good game, Sportsmen winning with 5-44, Schools finishing on 3-37.
J Joy and S Dean played off against David Altmann and B Hattam in a close doubles pennant game, finishing 9-8.
K Challinger and L King played against Dan and J Altmann for a final score of 5-9.
In the singles pennant competition, J Joy played against David Altmann for a score of 3-6, S Dean and Dan Altmann finished on 6-2.
K Challinger and B Hattam played off, finishing with 6-4, and L King played J Altmann, the game finishing 6-2.
The final pennants games of the day had J Koy and K Challinger go up against David and Dan Altmann in the reverse doubles game, with a score of 3-6.
S Dea and L King played against B Hattam and J Altmann for a final score of 6-2.
The Pennant's Premiership Table currently has Swanport at 10, Schools at eight, Postel also at eight, and finally Sportsmen with six.
Moving into the double's competition, the River Aces played off against Mobilong, winning 5-38 for the River Aces and 3-30 for Mobilong.
B Quarry and D Harden played B Hancock and J Head for 6-1, R Rossiter and R King played S Watson and A Howell for 6-3, D Harden and Y Przibilla played against J Head and B Bowring for 5-6.
B Quarry and R King played B Hancock and A Howell for 1-6, B Quarry and R Rossiter played against B Hancock and S Watson for a score of 6-4, R King and Y Przibilla played A Howell and B Bowring for 6-1, R Rossiter and Y Przibilla played against S Watson and B Bowring for 6-3 and finally D Harden and R King played J Head and A Howell for a final score of 2-6.
Ray Rossiter earned himself the spot of player of the match.
In the second double's games, Twin Bridges played a close game against Swanport, winning 3-28, Swanport just under that with 2-21.
M Saye and L Bald played L Vicker and Z Bald for a 5-6 score, B Bowman and N Brooks played against R Williams and D Thomas for 6-3, M Saye and N Brooks played L Vickers and D Thomas, scoring 6-1.
M Saye and B Bowman played against L Vickers and R Wiliams for 6-5 and finally, L Bald and N Brooks played Z Bald and D Thomas for a score of 5-6.
Junior Results:
Murraylands 5-59 lost to Schools 9-66
Doubles:
C Mundy, T Garrett v A and H Law 7-6; E Franke, C Lovell v Z Harrington, A Bell 6-4; S Randall, H White v E Baumgurtel, R Thiele 4-6; J Young, V Wilkinson v K Meers S Borchard 4-6; P Wilkinson, A Maczkowiack v M Stephens, J Ireland 1-6.
Singles:
C Mundy v A Law 6-0; T Garrett vLaw 2-6; E Franke v Z Harrington 1-6; C Lovell v A Bell 6-0; S Randall v E Baumgurtel 6-2; H White v R Thiele 4-6; J Young v K Meers 5-6; V Wilkinson v S Borchard 2-6; P Wilkinson v M Stephens 5-6
MVP for Murraylands was Curtis Mundy, while MVP for Schools was Malachi Stephens.
Sportsmen 6-52 lost to Avoca 8-67
Doubles:
H Rigney, T Rowe v S White, N Horstmann 3-6; B Phillips, E Blucher v B Lienert, C White 0-6; M Roberts, A Jacobs v A Vowles, H Jarvis 6-2; I Garrett, A Murugeswaran v N Oster, I Honeychurch 6-4; A Maczkowiack P Wilkinson v J Ireland, M Stephens 1-6;
Singles:
H Rigney v S White 2-6; T Rowe v N Horstmann 7-5; B Phillips v B Lienert 3-6; E Blucher v C White 0-6; M Roberts v A Vowles 4-6; A Jacobs v H Jarvis 6-2; I Garrett v N Oster 6-5; A Murugeswaran v I Honeychurch 2-6; A Maczkowiack v J Ireland 6-1.
MVP for Sportsmen was I Garrett and for Avoca, N Horstmann.
Swanport 7-68 lost to Banks 8-65
Doubles:
L King, B Loller v E Slattery D Harrington 3-6; C Lienert, E Rigney v T Kruschel, L Bald 5-6; H Baumgurtel, B Roberts v M Baumgurtel, C Bolt 6-3; S Vowles , C Oster v O Young, C Meyers 6-3; A Knox , H Baker v T Lienert, M Huang 4-6.
Singles:
L King v E Slattery 3-6; B Loller v D Harrington 6-2; C Lienert v T Kruschel 4-6; E Rigney v L Bald 6-4; H Baumgurtel v M Baumgurtel 0-6; B Roberts v C Bolt 6-1; S Vowles v O Young 6-1; C Oster v C Meyers 6-3; A Knox v T Lienert 2-6; H Baker v M Huang 5-6
MVP for Swanport was Bella Roberts and MVP for Banks was T Lienert.
Premiership table: Sportsmen four, Avoca four, Schools four, Murraylands four, Coorong three, Banks three, Swanport two.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.