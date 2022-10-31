The Murray Valley Standard

The Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis results, doubles, pennants and juniors

October 31 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the first pennants game for the day, Swanport faced off against Postel, defeating them 7-52 to 1-37.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.