Just after 9am this morning, CFS crews were alerted to reports of a structure fire in Tungkillo.
On arrival to the Pebbly Range Road structure, CFS crews found black smoke coming from a house which was mostly made of wood.
Four CFS trucks and a bulk water carrier were supported by SAPOL and SA Ambulance on the scene with no reported injuries.
The sole occupant of the property was able to evacuate the building safely.
While CFS crews acted quickly to maintain the fire to half of the house, the other half suffered extensive smoke damage.
Damages to the structure have been estimated at $100,000 and while the cause is unknown, it is still being investigated.
The structure fire has been contained however crews will remain on scene to monitor and continue to extinguish the fire.
