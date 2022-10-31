On Saturday, October 29, the Murray Valley Standard's photographer, William Bailey, got out and about at the swimming pool for the season's opening.
In a day of family, friends and fun, everyone celebrated the official opening of the Murray Bridge Swimming Centre before things started to get spooky in the evening.
All were welcome for the opening and the haunted Halloween celebrations, whether they were dressed in their scariest costumes or just there to have fun.
A barbeque was on offer for the hungrier few as guests took a dip and a dive, playing the day away.
We love seeing the smiling faces of the people in the Murray Valley community.
