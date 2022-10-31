The Murray Valley Standard
We Were at

Out and about at the Murray Bridge Swimming Centre season opening

October 31 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Saturday, October 29, the Murray Valley Standard's photographer, William Bailey, got out and about at the swimming pool for the season's opening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.