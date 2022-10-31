The Murray Valley Standard

Wanderers, Remembrance and Mateship in the Murray Towns Cricket Association

Updated November 1 2022 - 8:18am, first published October 31 2022 - 10:30pm
Long serving Wanderers A Grade player Michael Stapleton, current serving Army Reservist and former Wanderers player Joseph Di Santo, Karoonda A Grade Captain Shane Paech with the Remembrance Day Mateship Perpetual Trophy. Picture: Supplied

This week in the Murray Towns Cricket Association competition is the Remembrance Round.

