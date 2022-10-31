Wanderers, Remembrance and Mateship in the Murray Towns Cricket Association

This week in the Murray Towns Cricket Association competition is the Remembrance Round.
The game of the round is between Wanderers and Karoonda in the A-Grade at the Showgrounds.
Both Clubs will be competing for the Remembrance Day Mateship Trophy.
Wanderers will be looking to retain the trophy where they defeated Jervois last season in the inaugural clash by one run.
The player of the match will be awarded the Di Santo Medallion which acknowledges the Di Santo family's contribution to cricket and military service in the Murraylands region.
The Trophy will be competed for annually on the nearest Saturday before Remembrance Day.
The Wanderers Cricket Club will host a different Club each year within the MTCA, giving an opportunity for all Club's within the Association to participate.
Ex-Army and Wanderers Vice President Richard Elliott said last year's game was a low-key event due to COVID restrictions being enforced.
"It was uncertain if it would go ahead, thankfully it did and this year we will be aiming to get more attention to this year's game," Mr Elliot said.
"To have the Di Santo family on board is fitting as they have been a part of our Club since the 1980's and you cannot deny their contribution to the Australian Defence Force, particularly in our local area.
"I certainly don't know of any other local families to have a strong bond to both the ADF and to a local sporting code. Our Club sees this as something quite unique and something to be proud of," he said.
Family spokesperson, current Army Reservist and former Wanderers Cricketer Joseph Di Santo said it is an honour and privilege to again have the MTCA and Wanderers Cricket Club acknowledge the family's local contribution to the game and military service.
"We are humbled by their gesture of goodwill," Mr Di Santo said.
"Our family's local cricket and military journey is over 35 years old.
"The trophy not only acknowledges our family's history, but also represents the sacrifices of all local service personnel and the many volunteers that work tirelessly behind the screens to keep the game and their organisations going.
"We choose the name Mateship as it's one of the Army's values and a reflection of the many friendships made over the years thanks to the game, it's our way of giving back to the community," he said.
Joseph Di Santo is still serving, and joined the Army 26 years ago.
He played 10 seasons for WCC, played a season at Prospect Cricket Club, represented the South Australian Army Team on numerous occasions and was once considered for the Italian National Cricket Development Squad, which he declined.
His Grandfather Eddie Cornish played in the Sydney District Competition before joining the A.I.F during WWII.
Sustaining an injury during service brought an end to his time as a cricketer.
He went on to be a well-respected Cricket Umpire in the Orange District Cricket Association from the mid 1940's until the early 1970's.
His Father Charlie never played cricket, however he was responsible for introducing his sons to WCC.
His mother Helen served as an Army Cadet Officer for 20 years with the 45th Army Cadet Unit in Murray Bridge and his brother Charles is currently serving as an Officer in the Australian Regular Army.
He played C and D Grade Cricket for WCC before he embarked on an Army career.
Both Wanderers and Karoonda are calling out to all past players and the wider community to get down to the Murray Bridge Showgrounds to see the game.
Proceedings get underway at 12.15 pm on Saturday, November 5, with a brief ceremony, then the play will get underway immediately afterwards.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.