The Murray Valley Standard
Police

Numerous arrests for drug operation in Muraylands

SL
By Sam Lowe
November 1 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sergeant Karen Newman and Senior Constable David Brown at the Murray Bridge Marketplace. Picture: Supplied

Police from the Murray Mallee Local Service Area conducted an operation targeting drugs throughout the Murraylands last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.