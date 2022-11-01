Police from the Murray Mallee Local Service Area conducted an operation targeting drugs throughout the Murraylands last week.
The operation resulted in numerous arrests and reports for drug and alcohol offences.
Operation Paladin was conducted on Thursday, October 27 and Friday, October 28, and involved officers from the Murray Mallee LSA, along with assistance from State Operations Service Branch, Dog Operations, Mounted Operations, Licensing Enforcement Branch and Traffic Support Branch.
The operation consisted of firearm compliance checks, with attention also to licensed premises and compliance with liquor licensing legislation and road safety.
Seven people were arrested and nine people reported for various offences including alleged trafficking a controlled drug, cultivating cannabis and driving under the influence.
Almost two kilograms of cannabis was seized during the operation, along with a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
13 traffic fines were issued by Murray Mallee Police, and six cannabis expiation notices were issued.
Police also set up a drug education site at the Murray Bridge Market Place to coincide with Operation Paladin with Sergeant Karen Newman and Senior Constable David Brown available for any information.
Anyone with information about the sale, manufacture and possession of illegal drugs is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au, you can remain anonymous.
