The Murray Valley Standard
Busy weekend for Murray Bridge Police with three arrests and reports of arson

SL
By Sam Lowe
October 31 2022 - 5:30am
Murray Bridge Police report three driving offences and a house fire over the weekend. Picture: File

It has been a busy weekend for Murray Bridge Police as they reported three drivers for driving offences and are seeking public information in relation to an alleged arson attack in Chapman Bore.

