It has been a busy weekend for Murray Bridge Police as they reported three drivers for driving offences and are seeking public information in relation to an alleged arson attack in Chapman Bore.
Murray Bridge CIB are currently investigating a fire that occurred at a property on Chapman Bore Road, Chapman Bore sometime overnight between Thursday, October 27, and Friday, October 28.
The fire resulted in a house, shearing shed, storage shed and their contents being completely destroyed on the rural farming property.
Detectives currently believe that the fire was deliberately lit.
On Friday, October 28 Murray Bridge Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Murray Bridge for driving while unlicensed, breaching a driver direction notice and breach of bail.
The 33-year-old was bailed to appear in court at a later date.
On Saturday, October 29, Murray Bridge Police arrested a 29-year-old Mannum man for driving while disqualified and having possession of a prohibited weapon.
He was bailed to appear in Murray Bridge Court at a later date.
Murray Bridge Police also reported a 58-year-old woman from Mypolonga for drink driving on Saturday, October 29.
She allegedly produced a blood alcohol reading of 0.073 and will be summoned to appear in court at a later date.
Police are urging anyone with any information on the Chapman Bore fire to come forward.
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation or any information regarding unsafe driving is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.