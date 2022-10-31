Preview for round four of the Lower Murray Bowls Pennants competition

Round three of the Lower Murray Bowls Pennants competition was a tough pick, with round four looking to be the same.
Mannum V Jervois
Both of these are coming off hurtful losses, so only one will balance the books and it will be a temporary reprieve for one of them.
Lynton Jones was Mannum's only winner for the day so Graham Wakefield and Terry McDonnell have somewhat searching to do with their teams.
Jervois at home would have been very disappointed with their showing and would be looking for big improvement from their teams.
They had the one winner in Graeme Herbert's team but they were almost run over after holding a big lead with six ends to go.
They have a habit of recovery, but that won't happen at Mannum where the locals will make it by 11-20 shots.
Tailem Bend V Karoonda
Both of these sides breathed a sigh of relief when the final bowls were delivered and their seasons opened up, now they will be struggling to keep it on track.
Karoonda lost on one rink and while points would have been handy, Skipper Josh Porker would have been pleased with the way his team played, just down by a single shot.
The other 2 skippers Ian Symonds and Rowan Zadow had their teams pumped and will go into this encounter full of confidence.
Tailem too would have discovered renewed buoyance, Skipper's Duane Edwards, Travis Schenke and Sam Shepherd and their teams would have been elated at what occurred at Tailem Bend last Saturday, two big margins and a spirited one shot win.
Now like Karoonda, their opponents, that is in the past, another loss will make the ladder look a bit shaky again.
Karoonda's record at Tailem is quite good and might be built on, I do think though that the result will go to the home side four shots.
Murray Bridge V RSL
RSL went pointless last start and the way the result went would have sapped the confidence of the players and the Skippers in charge with his teammates would have walked away very despondent.
Jason Sipos 's team showed plenty of spirit and skill to only lose by one shot.
The Bridge has been going OK coming off a very impressive win with two rinks up and a very narrow loss that Bruce Attrill would not be all that perturbed about, he gets the occasion one.
His team had the support of the other two club rinks with Darren McIntosh and Ben Traeger steering their teams home safely.
No doubt now looking forward to what lies ahead.
RSL will improve markedly, but not by enough to upset their across the river rivals, The Diggers will be staring at a 11-20 lee way at the finish.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.