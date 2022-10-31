A dark and gloomy night may have been the perfect setting for the scariest night of the year but the rain did not scare off trick-or-treaters as they prowled the streets of Murray Bridge.
The night of the living dead came to Murray Bridge as children and adults alike dressed up as scary ghosts and ghouls, showing off some spectacularly spooky costumes and even scarier haunted houses.
While the wet, cold weather kept some inside, Bridge Trophies cranked up the heat with their costume competition.
Kids lined up with their friends, families and some even with pets to grab their photo taken and put their names down for the competition while parents enjoyed a nice hot cup of coffee from the Bridge Trophies staff.
Frankenstein himself had never seen so many monsters as demons and witches filled their scare-metre and their buckets full of sweets.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.