The Murray Valley Standard

Drivers face road risks as pot holes fill with water on Mannum Road

SL
By Sam Lowe
November 1 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the many potholes along Mannum Road. Picture: Sam Lowe

Potholes filled with water are making Mannum Road treacherous, with drivers facing increasing risks as the road surface deteriorates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.