Potholes filled with water are making Mannum Road treacherous, with drivers facing increasing risks as the road surface deteriorates.
Reports about the condition of the road have been raised with Mid-Murray Council - but Mannum Road is the responsibility of the Department of Infrastructure and Transport.
Complaints about the road have been regularly posted on Murraylands community Meta (Facebook) pages, with Mid-Murray Council on the receiving end of public ire.
However, that should be directed at the State Government.
Chief Executive Officer of the Mid Murray Council, Ben Scales, said council has been made aware of the issue and have received community feedback about the poor standard of Mannum Road.
"We've raised our concerns with the Department for Infrastructure and Transport on a number of occasions and we understand that they have taken some remediation work and will look to do some more remediation work, and we've also raised it through the relevant authorities as well," Mr Scales said.
"Council receives complaints about roads regularly and this is one road - given the current standard and issues - that we do receive regular feedback on.
"It's not a council road, rather a DIT road, so we just need to make sure that the community understands that it is not our responsibility, although we will raise those concerns on their behalf."
A spokesperson from the Department for Infrastructure and Transport said the department is aware of damage to some sections of Mannum Road between Murray Bridge and Mannum, and is currently undertaking repairs.
"Pavement renewal work started [last week] on Mannum Road, near Randell Road and Patrick Road, and further works are scheduled [this week] - weather permitting - on Mannum Road, north-east of Reedy Creek Road and north of Salt Creek Road," the spokesperson said.
"These works are scheduled to be completed in early November.
"Additional patching works for sections of Mannum Road, including from north of Tepko Road to north of Wagenknecht Road, are expected to be completed by the end of December 2022," they said.
While Mannum Road is a significant issue for many driver - especially those travelling the route daily - it is not the only road in the region plagued with potholes. Even residential Murray Bridge streets like Trevor Road suffer from potholes, with recent weather softening the ground, encouraging the holes to grow.
The Rural City of Murray Bridge was contacted about potholes impacting local streets and their relationship with DIT about Mannum Road concerns but had not provided a response at time of publication.
Minister for Regional Roads, Geoff Brock, said regional road safety was something that he was incredibly passionate about and as Minister realised it was an imperative that the department ensure roads were safe for light and heavy vehicles travel.
"I have already been in contact in the past week with the Department for Infrastructure and Transport and have raised the concerns of potholes along Mannum Road, with works currently underway and continuing this week," Mr Brock said.
"Sections of Mannum Road will also be considered for pavement renewal when developing future works programs.
"The Department's maintenance contractor will continue to inspect Mannum Road on a fortnightly basis and attend to any minor repairs to ensure the road is maintained in a safe condition," he said.
Do you have a pothole that is plaguing you? Let us know at editor@murrayvalleystandard.com.au
