Three-way-tie but Vella on top for Murray Bridge golf

The competition was fierce at Ritter Street last Saturday with players needing to play to their handicaps to feature in the prize rundown and there was a three-way-tie at the top in the Lakeside Turf Stableford event.
Forty point rounds were recorded by old warhorse Con Jones, the affable Ray Fetherstonhaugh and Adelaide tyre entrepreneur Michael Vella with Vella coming out on top courtesy of his better back nine giving him victory on a countback.
Starting with a scrub on the first hole was not the ideal start for the pint sized Vella but he soon steadied the ship to get to 18 points at half way before powering home with a brilliant back nine of 22 more.
One only had to ask him and a full report was issued in no time at all much to the despair of regular playing partners Marsh, Schmidt and McCulloch who had all played well themselves but had to bow to the little maestro this time.
Con Jones growled his way around the course but had his short game up and running as he won the "A" grade with his excellent 40 point round from Tony Carter in second spot with a fine 38 points.
Ray Fetherstonhaugh had the "B" grade wrapped up with his almost fault free 40 points as Dan Murphy from Echunga snared the runners up spot with his 38 point effort.
Patrick Evans kept it together for most of the day to end up with 39 points and a "C" grade win over Neville Jordan who started slowly but steamed home with a 23 point back nine!
Players worthy of mention were Joel McFee, Terry Marsh and David Holtham who each scored 38 points.
On 37 were Derek Parrott, Bill Fisher, Shane Aldridge and man mountain Greg Schmidt. Playing to their handicaps were Snow Rothe, Austin Johns, "Gentleman George" Langsford, Lloyd Norrish, Keith Durham and DRB Moloney.
Around the Traps
Jeff Hall is unlikely to ever reach great heights in golf but he often entertains nonetheless. Plopping his drive into the water, as usual, from the 6th tee he marched up to the "bail out" matting to play his third shot which he duffed out to the right but at least it was safe.
Severely blading his chip to the green saw his playing partners scattering in all directions from the putting surface as his ball approached at a hundred miles per hour.
Fortunately for Jeff his strike was straight - dead straight - and the ball smashed into the flagstick low down and dropped straight into the hole for a four for three points thank you very much!
Not often one can play a hole and score three points without executing one decent shot but that's golf!
Joe Marcus wasn't in the money despite playing some ok golf but he wasn't too far away from acing the par three 6th after a lovely tee shot.
Some of his irons are bang on target lately especially the one he used midweek in the comp when he holed his second shot on the tough 16th for an eagle!
Not often that hole is tamed in two shots.
