Three-way-tie but Vella on top for Murray Bridge golf

November 2 2022 - 12:30am
Three-way-tie at the top in the Lakeside Turf Stableford event. Picture: File

The competition was fierce at Ritter Street last Saturday with players needing to play to their handicaps to feature in the prize rundown and there was a three-way-tie at the top in the Lakeside Turf Stableford event.

