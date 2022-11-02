Some close games in round three of Murray Towns Cricket

There were some close games of cricket for Murray Towns Cricket as the A grade and B grade played their third rounds, the C grade playing their second.
The Karoonda Magpies and Mannum faced off at Karoonda Oval, but the home team just slipped beneath Mannum, losing by 39 runs.
Mannum won with 161 runs to 122 runs, J Boylan scoring the most for his team with 44 runs alone.
Unlike Karoonda, Mypolonga held their own on the home ground, beating Monarto at Mypolonga Oval by 125 runs.
Monarto only hit the score of 86 runs while Mypolonga's B Wrigley helped the team win, scoring 76 of the 211 runs.
It was a short, sweet win for the Wanderers as they played off against Tailem Bend, winning by eight wickets and with a final score of 46 runs to 43.
Wanderers' S Robinson bowled out three of Tailem Bend but it was B Gilgen who scored half of the teams points with 23 runs.
Monarto played against Mypolonga in the B Grade, losing by a total of 37 runs - a final score of 168 to 131.
Mypolonga's M Oborn was on fire, running 67 alone.
In one of the closest games of the day, Imperials took the win over Mannum by only three runs, winning 129 to 126.
T Owens had a good innings for Imperials, adding three fours to his 39 runs.
Wanderers and Ramblers played off at the Murray Bridge Showgrounds in another close game, Ramblers winning by four wickets.
Wanderers never stood a chance against R Morris who bowled out four of the team, ending with a score of 133 runs to 132.
The final B grade game had Tailem Bend go up against Meningie, but Meningie's home game was too strong, winning by 6 wickets.
Meningie shared the bowling around, with three players bowling two, but it was Z McNicol that had that extra one that won them the game with a score of 86 to 85.
There were some easy victories in the C grade games with Jervois taking the first against Imperials by 174 runs.
S Gibbs smacked 69 runs in 69 bowls for Jervois, pushing their score up to 215 runs against Imperials' 41.
It was another wipe-out game for Monarto, thrashing Ramblers by 220 runs.
Monarto's C Brehaut ran the most with a total of 85 runs alone, finishing with a score of 284 to 64.
Tailem Bend was not having a good day as their C grade team lost to Mypolonga by 9 wickets.
Mypolonga's B Hein took out a fair chunk of the team with his three wickets, finishing the game with 41 runs to 39.
In the under 15's, Monarto and Mypolonga played off at Homburg Oval, Mypolonga winning by 9 wickets - a final score of 167 runs to 113.
Mypolonga's B Pahl bowled out the most with three wickets.
Mannum beat Jervois by 21 runs in the under 15's game for a final score of 93 runs to 72.
Mannum's T Nuske was the highest scorer for the team with 22 runs.
In the under 13's games, Eagles beat Imperials by six wickets for a score of 96 to 43, Jervois beat Wanderers by 5 runs with a score of 101 runs to 96, and Karoonda just won by 2 runs against Mannum with a final score of 121 runs to 119.
