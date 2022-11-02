The Murray Valley Standard
Police

Drug and firearm detection dogs join the monthly Coffee with a Cop

SL
By Sam Lowe
November 2 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brevet Sergeant Brian Whitehorn with Xera and Orbit. Picture: Sam Lowe

Two sniffer dogs joined the line-up for the monthly Coffee with a Cop in the Murray Bridge Marketplace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.