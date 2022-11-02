Two sniffer dogs joined the line-up for the monthly Coffee with a Cop in the Murray Bridge Marketplace.
Brevet Sergeant Brian Whitehorn from the South Australian Police Dog Operations unit brought along his two sniffer dogs, Xera and Orbit, in a special visit to the Murray Bridge community.
Brevet Sergeant Whitehorn has been a serving police officer for 42 years, formerly spending some time serving in Lameroo, and has worked in the Dog Operations unit for the past 22 years.
Murray Bridge Crime Prevention Officers Sergeant Karen Newman, Senior Constable Kim Ide and Senior Constable David Brown joined Brevet Sergeant Whitehorn, Xera and Orbit, ready to answer any questions fired their way.
"Xera is a passive alert drug detection dog and Orbit is a passive alert firearm and explosives dog," Brevet Seargeant Whitehorn said.
"It takes 11 weeks to train a drug dog for the field and only nine weeks for a firearm explosives dog, and that's just the base training, if you want to get them really well trained it will take a lot more time.
"The dogs will be in service for about eight to 10 years - Xera is six and Orbit is four so I'm hoping to have these two for another three years or so before they retire and I may retire myself!" he said.
Coffee with a Cop in the Murray Bridge Marketplace provides an opportunity each month for the local community to meet the people in charge of their safety in the community and ask as many questions as they would like.
The next Coffee with a Cop will go ahead on Tuesday, December 6 and following that on the first Tuesday of every month.
