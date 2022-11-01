The Murray Bridge community has been invited to stand up and speak out against domestic violence at 2022's White Ribbon event.
The White Ribbon SHOUT NO to Domestic Violence event will be held at the soundshell in Edwards Square, Murray Bridge from 11am until 1pm Friday, November 18.
The event will begin with a welcome for supporters at 11am and will be followed by an awareness raising march around the Central Business District, before returning to Edwards Square for some student-led activities.
At 12 noon male supporters will gather at the soundshell to take the White Ribbon Oath and collectively shout "no" to violence against women and children.
Rural City of Murray Bridge Team Leader Library and White Ribbon advocate Tim Law said those who developed a hunger for stamping out domestic violence would be welcome to stay for a free community barbecue from 12.15pm on the day.
"White Ribbon is part of a global social movement working to eliminate gendered violence and striving for an Australian society where all women and children are safe," Mr Law said.
"We encourage all members of the community to attend, but especially men as domestic violence is predominantly a men's issue which needs to have men involved in the solution."
Mr Law said organisers were hoping to attract enough voices for the shout to beat the current record in a bit of friendly competition.
"The shout is measured using a decibel metre with the group aiming this year to beat 125db - the current record held by a group in Mount Gambier," Mr Law said.
This event is proudly supported by The Rural City of Murray Bridge and the Murraylands Domestic Violence Awareness Group.
