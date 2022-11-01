The Murray Valley Standard

Supporting the fight against domestic violence in Murray Bridge

SL
By Sam Lowe
November 1 2022
Join the fight against domestic violence in Murray Bridge. Picture: Supplied

The Murray Bridge community has been invited to stand up and speak out against domestic violence at 2022's White Ribbon event.

Sam Lowe

