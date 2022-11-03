The Murray Valley Standard

Nominations now open for Rural City of Murray Bridge Australia Day Awards

SL
By Sam Lowe
November 3 2022 - 12:30am
Nominate now for the 2023 Rural City of Murray Bridge Australia Day Awards. Picture: Supplied

It is that time of year to nominate a local legend and celebrate their achievements in the community.

SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

