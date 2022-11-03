It is that time of year to nominate a local legend and celebrate their achievements in the community.
The nominations for the 2023 Rural City of Murray Bridge Australia Day Awards are officially open.
The community can nominate anybody that falls into the categories - those being Citizen, Young Citizen and Community Event of the Year, along with the Award for Active Citizenship.
Mayor Brenton Lewis said although he would not be involved in judging, due to handing on the Mayoral baton, he was still as eager as ever for people in the community to nominate.
"This year the awards are all about reflecting, respecting and celebrating people in our communities who go above and beyond everyday expectations, to display the kind of special qualities that make our Thriving Communities proud, safe and progressive," Mayor Lewis said.
"We really do have a fantastic community here, full of everyday people who do extraordinary things and it's important to take the time to acknowledge their achievements, show our thanks, and inspire others.
"These people often go quietly about their business not looking for praise, but it's always nice to be appreciated, so be a legend and nominate a legend today!
"Let that friend, workmate, dedicated volunteer, quiet achiever or stand out talent at your community club know that you see them and the great work that they do, and that you value their contribution," he said.
For more information and to access voting forms visit www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/australiaday
Nominations will close on Friday, November 18 2022.
