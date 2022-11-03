The Murray Bridge Health and Care Sector Expo will seek to empower those who are interested in the healthcare industry.
The expo aims to provide prospective healthcare professionals with insight, knowledge, and connections to take the first step in their chosen career, especially with current vacancies within the health, aged care and disability sectors.
The event will be held on Wednesday, November 16 between 1pm and 4pm at the Murray Bridge Town Hall.
The expo is a collaboration between the Rural City of Murray Bridge Council, Boosting the Local Care Workforce, Regional Development Australia Murraylands and Riverland, and the Local Jobs Program - Murray and South East.
Manager at Lerwin, Tammie Hamilton, said the care sector is growing at a rapid rate with a number of job opportunities opening up.
"This expo will provide anyone who's interested in getting into the sector with critical and local information and will help create the right connections," Ms Hamilton said.
"Imagine a job where you are appreciated and respected, and can make a really huge and positive difference in someone's life.
"There will be many employers present on the day of the Expo with job vacancies and training opportunities ready for the right people," she said.
You can register your attendance to the Murray Bridge Health and Care Sector Expo here.
