A Murray Bridge man has been arrested for allegedly riding a stolen motorbike.
At around 12pm on Monday, October 31, Murray Bridge Police saw a pit bike being ridden on Frances Street.
The bike was later found by police abandoned at a nearby home.
Police conducted checks on the bike and discovered it had been stolen from Queensland in 2016.
Following further enquiries, Murray Bridge Police arrested the alleged rider.
The man was searched and found in possession of methamphetamine, as well as stolen clothing.
The 29-year-old man from Murray Bridge was arrested and charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession, possessing a controlled drug, driving while disqualified and driving unregistered and uninsured.
The 29-year-old was bailed and will appear in the Murray Bridge Magistrates Court on December 7, 2022.
