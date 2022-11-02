The Murray Valley Standard

Shining bright, bringing Christmas joy to the streets of Murray Bridge

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated November 2 2022 - 5:28am, first published 4:30am
Christmas Lights Competition 2021 Large Display Award Winner - Ian Douglas Court. Picture: Supplied

The Murray Bridge community has been encouraged to light up their streets and nominate in the Rural City of Murray Bridge Christmas Lights Competition.

