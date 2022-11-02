The Murray Bridge community has been encouraged to light up their streets and nominate in the Rural City of Murray Bridge Christmas Lights Competition.
Nominations are now open for the categories of Small, Large, Traditional, Business and Mayor's Award, with $250 in prize value and bragging rights awarded to the winner of each category.
Chief Executive Officer Michael Sedgman said the competition is a wonderful way to celebrate the joy of Christmas.
"After a busy year, Christmas is a time to kick back, relax and celebrate with friends and family," Mr Sedgman said.
"2022 has brought our community both challenges and much to celebrate and I will be excited to see homes lit up with stunning displays once again.
"If you love Christmas and putting up light displays, or have been feeling like it's time to bring a bit of cheer to your neighbourhood, this is the perfect opportunity," he said.
Entries are open to all properties and businesses within the Rural City of Murray Bridge Local Government area, with only one entry to be accepted per individual or group for each category.
Entries will be judged on their presentation - layout and design - light - use of colour, form, composition, variety and repetition - creativity, innovation and passion - if it reflects the spirit of the Christmas season.
Entry Forms and Guidelines are now available at the Local Government Centre, Murray Bridge Library and online here.
Nominations will close on Friday, December 2, with judging to take place from the following Monday.
Winners will be announced at an award ceremony which will be held on Wednesday, December 21 at the Local Government Centre.
