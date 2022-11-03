Big line up for evening at the Murray Bridge Speedway

Murray Machining and Sheds, Murray Bridge Speedway will present one of the biggest programs of the season so far, with over 110 competitors entered for this Saturday night's, November 5 meeting.
The event, which had been rescheduled from the rain affected October 15 event, will be the re-run of the Ausloans Finance Strathalbyn Track Championship Round Two.
The race night has been further bolstered by the inclusion of Sprintcars, attracting an excellent field of 20 drivers, including the 2022 Battle of the Bridge winner Luke Dillon, along with podium place-getters Ryan Jones and Scott Enderl.
The field also includes the likes of Hayden Pitt, Steven Caruso, Daniel Pestka and Chad Ely, with the interstate contingent spearheaded by Lockie McHugh, along with former two-time National Champion David Murcott.
The event will also feature Round One of the Modified Sedans SA Series, attracting a quality 13 car field.
Angelo Halacas showed excellent car pace during September's Opening Night event, and is this time joined by fellow Mildura drivers Peter McCarthy, Will Shore and Jarrod Waters.
While Rob Uren, Kayla Knox, Shelley Crouch and Brandon Elphick will also be back in action.
Wingless Sprints return again with another strong field of 29 competitors, as do the Junior Sedans with 19 youngsters racing in the New Star and Top Star divisions.
Super Sedans will make their first appearance of the season, with Street Stocks, AMCAs and Classic Stock Rods completing the event line-up.
Tickets for the event are quickly being snapped up, which can be booked online via www.speedwaytickets.com.au.
A live-stream of the event will also be broadcasted via the Clay-Per-View streaming service.
Racing kicks off at the earlier start time of 4pm, with gates opening at 3pm.
Sprintcars will be on track a little later in the night due to the large program, at approximately 7.30pm.
Nominations:
Sprintcars (20)
V2 Domain Ramsay
S7 Hayden Pitt
T7 Tim Hutchins
V9 Jordan Rae
S10 Steven Caruso
S11 Scott Enderl
N14 Ashton Mineeff
V19 Sam Wren
S27 Daniel Pestka
S37 Terry Kelly
S52 Matt Egel
S57 Robert Heard
S63 Ryan Jones
VA71 Lockie McHugh
S82 Luke Dillon
VA91 Daniel Scott
S96 Brendan Guerin
VA96 Todd Hobson
S97 David Murcott
S98 Chad Ely
Modified Sedans (13)
AV5 Fletcher Barron
MDA6 Peter McCarthy
MDA15 Will Shore
S16 David Haseldine
MB18 Brandon Elphick
P18 Brooke Ferguson
USA31 Shelley Crouch
S68 Kayla Knox
MDA86 Angelo Halacas
S89 Justin Demaine
MDA92 Jarrod Waters
S93 Jason Demaine
MB94 Rob Uren
Super Sedans (6)
S12 Kym Hammerstein
V12 Darren Giacometti
V19 Danny Smith
S22 Paul Blenkiron
S45 Chris Ferguson
S93 Kym Jury
AMCAs (6)
V0 Malcolm Crick
V7 Frank Thierry
V24 Darren McCarthy
S36 Jake Armstrong
V69 Shannon Hilder
S88 David Moore
Street Stocks (15)
S0 Moss Buchanan
S2 Anthony Buchanan
S3 Keith Moore
S7 Craig Buchanan
S11 Ryan Buchanan
S12 Darren Flatman
S14 Nigel Reichstein
S17 Carey Weston
S24 Curtis Brown
S28 Jarryd Farrell
S35 Steve Moore
S49 Aaron Tyler
S91 Darren Brumfield
S112 Drew Flatman
S198 Corey Richter
Wingless Sprints (29)
S1 Tyson Martin
S5 Joel Chadwick
S6 Tyson Newton
VX14 Harry Ross
S15 Hayden Vickers
S19 Michael Spoljaric
S20 Harley Alexander
S22 Jamie Crafter
S24 Ross Miller
S27 Mitchell Rigney
S38 James Rodda
VX40 Jeremy Pearson
VX41 Aaron Kennett
S49 Darryl Knuckey
S53 Nicole Southby
S54 Alan Saint
S55 Sharni Pitcher
S57 Kirra-Lee Pitcher
S58 Nate Trewin
S66 Sam Martin
S74 Ryley Hammerstein
S75 Troy Frisby
S82 Caleb Evans
S84 Jesse Alexander
S91 Brent Fox
S92 Thomas Walkom
S95 Andy Thomas
S96 Tamika Pitcher
V97 Blake Walsh
Junior Sedans (19)
S2 Ky McEwin
S4 Beau Allman
S5 Riley Greig
S6 Emma Brown
S9 Lachlan Brown
MDA12 Ryan Burns
S12 Max Richter
MDA13 Lachlan Smith
S13 Summer Gesell
MDA14 Cameron Smith
S25 Evan McAllister
S26 Bree McAllister
MDA32 Diesel Fallon
S46 Lucas Warnett
S53 Lincoln King
S56 Ollie Bartlett
S88 Ainsley Gilding
S89 Lindal Gilding
S91 Henry Brumfield
Classic Stock Rods/Hot Rods
AS7 Jeff Day
S61 Ian Neal
S96 Michael Pitcher
6 Noel Sharrock
R23 Paul/Hayley Angel
