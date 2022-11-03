The Murray Valley Standard

Big line up for evening at the Murray Bridge Speedway

November 3 2022 - 5:30pm
Luke Dillon, who won the 'Battle of the Bridge' earlier in the season, is just one of the drivers amongst the field for this weekend event. Picture: Ray Ritter

Murray Machining and Sheds, Murray Bridge Speedway will present one of the biggest programs of the season so far, with over 110 competitors entered for this Saturday night's, November 5 meeting.

