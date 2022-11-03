Unusual day out for Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge

The last Sunday in October, Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB) members look forward to representing their club with the usual classic vehicle display at the annual Callington Show.
With the weather looking very uncertain for the day, 15 ACCMB members and their nine spotless, well presented valuable vehicles decided to brave the weather, throw caution to the wind, and bring out their Classics and hope and pray for no rain, as most members do not drive and display their pride and joys in wet weather.
As members met at their clubrooms awaiting last minute instructions from daily run organiser, Life Member Brenda Cowie, a few spots of rain started to fall, with one member contemplating returning his classic back into the shed at home and bringing out the modern'.
On deciding better to run with the weather, he and the other eight classics rolled out onto Adelaide road, Old Princess Highway, through Monarto, down Callington Hill with its picturesque rolling hills and paddocks, before arriving at the historic country mining township of Callington, with streets bursting at the seams with enthusiastic show goers, eager to attend the town's most popular event for 2022.
ACCMB members were met at the gate and guided to their display area around the bottom oval amongst the many sideshows, food vans and a simulated racing driver van for the young at heart and not so young.
With all classic cars set up for public display, ACCMB members set themselves up in the shed known as the bar area at the bottom oval.
It included setting up a table with an assortment of donated gifts to be used on the day as the number 14 ACCMB Yellow Brick road table for all those who cared to tread and collect articles along the customary Yellow Brick Road, winding its way around the Callington Showgrounds.
This table was manned by members of the ACCMB during the day until all of the goodies ran out.
The first few hours of the show gave everyone the chance to wander around, viewing the many exhibits, marquees, food stalls, bric-a-brac, plant stalls and many more business displays before the weather turned to rain, with everyone looking for shelter from the cold wind.
As the rain continued to fall, making the conditions under foot somewhat unpleasant, the viewing of displays such as the ACCMB vehicles came to a sudden halt unfortunately, with many participants deciding because of the cold - and because many patrons left - that at about 1.30pm it was time to pack up and return home to where it was a little warmer.
However, not long after departure, with vehicles moving along the Old Princess Highway, the sun decided to come out, taking the temperature from 15 degrees at Callington to 28 degrees in Murray Bridge within about a half an hour.
As vehicles moved along the highway, steam was seen coming up off the road, almost as a slight misty cloud.
Wow, what a day of changing weather for the ACCMB and Callington show goers alike.
Congratulations must go to the Callington Show committee, stall holders, public displays, food vans, promotional marquees and sideshows, along with all show goers for participating and making the 2022 Callington Show such a success despite the very unseasonal October weather.
Thank you all from the ACCMB.
ACCMB members and prospective members are reminded that the next outings prior to the end of 2022 are the Murray Bridge Christmas Parade on November 19, returning to the normal streets format, the last ACCMB meeting for 2022 is on December 6 at 7.30pm at the Johnstone Park Community Centre, and the end of year ACCMB Christmas party is on December 11.
Put these dates in your calendar and we hope to see you there.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.