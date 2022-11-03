The Murray Valley Standard

Minor flooding at Avoca Dell as river rises

By Sam Lowe
November 4 2022 - 9:30am
Sturt Reserve Jetty closed for public safety. Picture: Supplied

Some riverfront reserves in Murray Bridge have been closed for public safety as they experience minor flooding.

Sam Lowe

