Some riverfront reserves in Murray Bridge have been closed for public safety as they experience minor flooding.
The Rural City of Murray Bridge Council (RCMB) is currently monitoring the water levels of the River Murray and has been working closely with local emergency services and State Emergency Agencies to ensure the increased flows are managed in a responsible manner.
RCMB Chief Executive Officer Michael Sedgman said the council was collaborating with emergency services and relevant state agencies to ensure people and infrastructure remain safe while the river levels rise.
"Recent weather conditions have pushed up river levels quicker than expected," Mr Sedgman said.
"We have been preparing over recent weeks for increased local flows and levels as a result of flows down the river system, so we are not caught unawares.
"We want to assure our residents that the council is working closely with all the relevant state agencies and we are keeping a very close eye on developments and responding appropriately," he said.
On Tuesday, November 1, the RCMB isolated the power at Avoca Dell and closed the reserve due to inundation.
Council has also begun sandbagging at Riverglen to ensure the Community Wastewater Management System is protected from the high river levels.
As of Thursday, November 3, council has closed the road to Hill Road Reserve, the Sailability Jetty at Sturt Reserve, the Boardwalk and Loop Path at the Swanport Wetlands, the Boat Ramp and reserve at Bells Landing, the road leading to and the reserve at Hume Reserve.
"River levels are rising, there is some minor flooding in our riverfront reserves and more closures will follow as we feel it becomes appropriate," Mr Sedgman said.
"Safety is our number one priority and it is important that everyone follows road signs and directions that are put in place to keep lives and properties safe."
Mr Sedgman said further reserve and road closures will be expected in coming weeks as river levels continue to rise.
For more information and to stay up to date with the river flows in Murray Bridge, visit https://www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/.
