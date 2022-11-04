The Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board will be holding free events for Year 5 and 6 students to learn more about sustainable agriculture.
The event will be hosted as a way to connect young people with sustainable agriculture and inspire them to consider the industry as a rewarding career path.
With one of the two free events based in Lowaldie in the Murraylands, the Young Environment Leaders (YEL) forum will take a group of students to a local farm to learn about sustainable agriculture, on-farm trials and the significance of soil health.
Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board Education officer Cindy Kakoschke said the events provide a valuable opportunity for students to understand how sustainable agriculture is being applied in their local region.
"The forums will provide students with a way to understand the role of sustainable agriculture as a modern and productive system that improves environmental condition," Ms Kakoschke said.
"We hope that by improving students' understanding of sustainable agriculture, that they will consider a career in farming in the future, whether it be on-farm or off-farm.
"Given the Murraylands and Riverland is such a productive agricultural region, inspiring young people to pursue a career in agriculture provides a great opportunity for local communities," she said.
Local primary schools are encouraged to register a small group of year 5 and 6 students to attend their closest event and more information is available on the Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board's website.
