Man arrested for aggravated assault in Murray Bridge

A man has been arrested in Murray Bridge following reports of alleged aggravated assault.
Murray Bridge Police were called to Lohmann Street, Murray Bridge just after 2.30pm on Wednesday, November 2 following reports of a disturbance.
Witnesses also reported they had seen a man staggering in the road, who also contacted police about his behaviour.
A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with alleged aggravated assault.
He was taken to hospital for medical treatment and will appear in court at a later date.
It will be alleged he had attended a nearby house and assaulted a woman known to him.
The woman assaulted did not require any medical treatment.
Murray Bridge Police wish to reassure the community that there was no attempted carjacking and no injuries reported.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.