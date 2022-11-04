Every Monday evening, the former Murray Bridge Italian Club fills up with the players ready to pot balls for the Murray Bridge and Districts 8 Ball Association.
While there are dozens of players in the 16 team club, it is three members who have been recently celebrated for their years of commitment to the sport and to the club.
Terry Haskell and Wayne and Tanya Emery have been a part of the Murray Bridge and Districts 8 Ball Association for a combined total of 94 years, and have recently been awarded life membership.
Tanya Emery said that she was encouraged to play 8 ball by her husband Wayne and started with the club in 2003.
"I've been playing for 19 years and it's great, I've been on the committee for a while, and then I was president, the first female president, so I did that for four years, and we both represent our town in the country carnivals, it's awesome," Tanya said.
"There's more to 8 ball than just potting balls, people think 8 ball is easy but it's actually not, you've got to be on your game and I love the game, it's the only sport I've ever played, it's good fun and I encourage more people to come up here and have a look."
Wayne Emery started up with the Murray Bridge and Districts 8 Ball Association 35 years ago in 1987.
Having always been a local resident and local player, Wayne said it is very difficult to describe the feeling of being presented with life membership and the recognition of his commitment to the club.
"It's a pretty good feeling really. It's a lot of hard work to go in behind it too and to actually get a proper recognition ... it's hard to explain," Wayne said.
"It's a bit exciting for me because Tanya and I have been married for a while and when we got together, she didn't know how to hold a cue, the way she's come through, it's made me very proud and to see that and her get a life membership on the same night, it's pretty awesome."
Terry Haskell is currently the club's longest registered player, with 40 years of Murray Bridge 8 ball under his belt.
"I'm quite happy to be awarded life membership, it's one of those things that if it's there it's there and if it's not it's not, but it's good to be a life member, after all of those years especially," Terry said.
"I've just turned 71 so, I hope I'll keep playing, I'll play as long as I can anyway because I love the game, it's stressful when you get to the finals but I just play with my team and enjoy it.
"Come out and have a game, do your best, whether you get into a team or not ... we've got a lot of young ones here today that have just joined up and they're going strong, so it's great to see the young ones playing," he said.
