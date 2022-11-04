Monarto Safari Park has welcomed two new, giant additions to the zoo, as Carrie the Southern White Rhino and Inkosi the giraffe have arrived from two massive journeys.
Inkosi, a three-year-old giraffe, arrived on Wednesday, November 2 after a 2,749 kilometre journey from Perth Zoo.
The Zoos SA Senior Veterinarian who accompanied Inkosi throughout, Doctor Ian Smith, said keepers at the Perth Zoo worked closely with Inkosi to get him used to his crate before the big journey.
"As soon as we got to Monarto Safari Park, Inkosi exited his crate and has settled into a giraffe shed to rest and acclimatise overnight," Dr Smith said.
"Inkosi, the great-grandson of Monarto favourite Tambo, will be our breeding male and play an important role in safeguarding the species."
Joining Inkosi as a new arrival, Carrie had to take a much longer trip to arrive at Monarto Safari Park, further delayed by a week due to flooding experienced in Eastern states.
Carrie will undergo a period of quarantine in one of Monarto Safari Park's rhino bomas before joining the other Southern White Rhinos out in the plains.
Director of Monarto Safari Park Peter Clark said there are only an estimated 14,000 Southern White Rhinos thought to exist in the world.
"With losses to poaching of around 10,000 animals in the last ten years, Carrie's addition to Monarto Safari Park's group of five other white rhinos - [Ibutho, Umfana, Uhura, Umqali and Savannah] - is great news for their survival," Mr Clark said.
"As a conservation charity, we support Kruger Park Rangers in South Africa who work relentlessly to protect rhino and all the other animals that live there."
